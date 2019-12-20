Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage movie release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sai Dharam Tej

Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage movie release: It is Nandamuri Balakrishna vs Sai Dharam Tej at the Telugu box office. Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage movie release: It is Nandamuri Balakrishna vs Sai Dharam Tej at the Telugu box office.

Telugu movies Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage have hit theaters today. While Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Ruler marks the return of Vedhika to the Telugu film industry, Maruthi directorial Prati Roju Pandaage features Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna and Satyaraj.

Sai Dharam Tej explained why his film is called Prati Roju Pandaage during an interaction with indianexpress.com. He said, “The vision of director Maruthi is that every day would be a festival in our lives if we live with our loved ones and do the things we like the most. We can even leave the world on a happy note if we lead a happy life. The film’s story examines the setup of nuclear families. It is a sensitive and entertaining movie with a social message at the end.”

Prati Roju Pandaage is the story of a grandson who learns that his grandfather is going to die in less than five weeks. How he reacts to it and how he celebrates the last few days of his grandfather, forms the narrative of the film.

Ruler has Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the roles of a police officer and a businessman. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer. It is the second collaboration of Balakrishna with filmmaker KS Ravikumar. Earlier, the two have collaborated on Jai Simha, which was a success at the box office.