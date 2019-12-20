Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage movie release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sai Dharam Tej

Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019
Ruler Prati Roju Pandage Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage movie release: It is Nandamuri Balakrishna vs Sai Dharam Tej at the Telugu box office.

Telugu movies Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage have hit theaters today. While Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Ruler marks the return of Vedhika to the Telugu film industry, Maruthi directorial Prati Roju Pandaage features Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna and Satyaraj.

Sai Dharam Tej explained why his film is called Prati Roju Pandaage during an interaction with indianexpress.com. He said, “The vision of director Maruthi is that every day would be a festival in our lives if we live with our loved ones and do the things we like the most. We can even leave the world on a happy note if we lead a happy life. The film’s story examines the setup of nuclear families. It is a sensitive and entertaining movie with a social message at the end.”

Prati Roju Pandaage is the story of a grandson who learns that his grandfather is going to die in less than five weeks. How he reacts to it and how he celebrates the last few days of his grandfather, forms the narrative of the film.

Ruler has Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the roles of a police officer and a businessman. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer. It is the second collaboration of Balakrishna with filmmaker KS Ravikumar. Earlier, the two have collaborated on Jai Simha, which was a success at the box office.

Follow all the latest updates about Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler and Sai Dharam Tej's Prati Roju Pandaage.

    15:14 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Ruler opens to packed houses?

    "Show time  With packed house 🔥🔥🤙🤙Jai Balayya #Ruler," a tweet from @RamCharanCult27 read.

    14:48 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Prati Roju Pandaage is the perfect Christmas family entertainer?

    @premkumar444411 tweeted, "Prati Roju Pandage is a family entertainer for this Christamas – New year season. It has comedy as it’s USP , however one needs to bear the forced sentiments and preaching in parts from second half. Source : Telugu 360."

    14:41 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Ruler to be a superhit?

    A tweet from @HanuNews read, "SUPER HIT Reports #Ruler."

    14:27 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Here is one of director Maruthi's favourite scenes in Prati Roju Pandaage

    Prati Roju Pandaage's director Maruthi responded to the praise by a fan about a comedy scene from the movie. The original tweet read, "sir comedy timing 👌👌" yuddham kooda 6 taruvatha aapestaru Kada Ra nuv udhayam nunudi raathri varaku daani meedha dhaadi chestune unnav .. recently it's only movie whole auditorium laughed a Lot . Hilarious timing ..  @mjs broo superrrrr #RaoRamesh sir 🙏🙏"

    Maruthi replied, "One of the fav scene to all of our unit , glad we got more response than expected for it 😎 #PratirojuPandaage."

    14:06 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    On the fence about watching Prati Roju Pandaage? Watch the trailer of Sai Dharam Tej's film

    13:34 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Planning to watch Ruler? Watch the trailer of Balakrishna's film

    12:58 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Raashi Khanna's performance is a highlight'

    In an interaction with the media, Sai Dharam Tej said, "The performance of Rao Ramesh and Raashi Khanna as a TikTok celebrity, Angel Arna, will be among the highlights of the film. Most of the characters are very relatable. Apart from a lot of humour, the film has high emotional quotient."

    12:38 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Witness high octane action packed entertainer'

    PRO BA Raju posted on Twitter, "Witness high octane action packed entertainer #Ruler in theatres from today #NBK @sonalchauhan7 @Vedhika4u @prakashraaj @bhumikachawlat #KSRaviKumar #ChirantannBhatt @HaappyMovies @CKEntsOffl @adityamusic #RulerDay"

    12:19 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Enjoyed each and every bit of Prati Roju Pandage'

    A fan @sanjay_chitturi tweeted, "It's a blockbuster #PratiRojuPandaage theater is full of laughs. Enjoyed each and every bit Anna @IamSaiDharamTej another hit. Rao ramesh garu, satyaraj garu each and every artist gave their best.Sir well executed @DirectorMaruthi music at best @MusicThaman @SKNonline"

    Prati Roju Pandaage actor Sai Dharam Tej shared the experience of working with Maruthi. He said, "I met Maruthi and producer Bunny Vas when I was pursuing my MBA in 2007. Maruthi was working as a CG designer back then, and I used to go for dance practice at Bunny's (Allu Arjun) place. We used to meet there. Once he told me about the script he was working on. But later, we went our separate ways. Back then, we never thought we would do a film 10 years later."

    Vedhika also talked about her experience of sharing screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna. She told indianexpress.com, "Balakrishna is very particular and punctual. It is a great quality to have as an artiste. Being his co-star, I got to learn so much from him. Even after having such a legendary career, he doesn’t take his stardom or superstar tag for granted."

