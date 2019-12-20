Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage movie release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sai Dharam Tej

Telugu movies Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage have hit theaters today. While Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Ruler marks the return of Vedhika to the Telugu film industry, Maruthi directorial Prati Roju Pandaage features Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna and Satyaraj.
Sai Dharam Tej explained why his film is called Prati Roju Pandaage during an interaction with indianexpress.com. He said, “The vision of director Maruthi is that every day would be a festival in our lives if we live with our loved ones and do the things we like the most. We can even leave the world on a happy note if we lead a happy life. The film’s story examines the setup of nuclear families. It is a sensitive and entertaining movie with a social message at the end.”
Prati Roju Pandaage is the story of a grandson who learns that his grandfather is going to die in less than five weeks. How he reacts to it and how he celebrates the last few days of his grandfather, forms the narrative of the film.
Ruler has Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the roles of a police officer and a businessman. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer. It is the second collaboration of Balakrishna with filmmaker KS Ravikumar. Earlier, the two have collaborated on Jai Simha, which was a success at the box office.
Highlights
"Show time With packed house 🔥🔥🤙🤙Jai Balayya #Ruler," a tweet from @RamCharanCult27 read.
@premkumar444411 tweeted, "Prati Roju Pandage is a family entertainer for this Christamas – New year season. It has comedy as it’s USP , however one needs to bear the forced sentiments and preaching in parts from second half. Source : Telugu 360."
A tweet from @HanuNews read, "SUPER HIT Reports #Ruler."
Prati Roju Pandaage's director Maruthi responded to the praise by a fan about a comedy scene from the movie. The original tweet read, "sir comedy timing 👌👌" yuddham kooda 6 taruvatha aapestaru Kada Ra nuv udhayam nunudi raathri varaku daani meedha dhaadi chestune unnav .. recently it's only movie whole auditorium laughed a Lot . Hilarious timing .. @mjs broo superrrrr #RaoRamesh sir 🙏🙏"
Maruthi replied, "One of the fav scene to all of our unit , glad we got more response than expected for it 😎 #PratirojuPandaage."
In an interaction with the media, Sai Dharam Tej said, "The performance of Rao Ramesh and Raashi Khanna as a TikTok celebrity, Angel Arna, will be among the highlights of the film. Most of the characters are very relatable. Apart from a lot of humour, the film has high emotional quotient."
PRO BA Raju posted on Twitter, "Witness high octane action packed entertainer #Ruler in theatres from today #NBK @sonalchauhan7 @Vedhika4u @prakashraaj @bhumikachawlat #KSRaviKumar #ChirantannBhatt @HaappyMovies @CKEntsOffl @adityamusic #RulerDay"
A fan @sanjay_chitturi tweeted, "It's a blockbuster #PratiRojuPandaage theater is full of laughs. Enjoyed each and every bit Anna @IamSaiDharamTej another hit. Rao ramesh garu, satyaraj garu each and every artist gave their best.Sir well executed @DirectorMaruthi music at best @MusicThaman @SKNonline"