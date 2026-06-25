Naveen Polishetty corners top directors for ‘Rs 5,000 cr’ video to announce film

Naveen Polishetty broke the news of his new production house himself. The actor shared a video on X featuring some of Mythri Movie Makers’ biggest current collaborators, tagging directors Prashanth Neel, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rishab Shetty alongside the production house, and confirming that a new film with Mythri is now in the works.

In his social media account, Naveen Polishetty posted, “Pan India reel with Prashanth Neel, Sukumar, Lokesh Kankaraj and Rishab Shetty. Mythri Movie Makers, here we go. New film loading soon. Super excited for next year”. He gave his fans their first real indication of the project’s likely timeline by pointing to “next year.”

In the reel, all the directors are seen giggling as Naveen Polishetty pointed at them. Naveen remarks, “Hi guys, this is my costliest film”. He proceeds to show Lokesh Kanagaraj, saying his net worth is Rs 500 crores, followed by listing Rs 800 crores as Rishab Shetty’s net worth, Rs 2000 crores of Mythri Movies and Sukumar, and Rs 2000 cr of Prashanth. “The total is 5000 crores, and add my Rs 100 crores to this,” he said, as all of them laughed.

Mythri Movie Makers responded soon after with its own post, welcoming Naveen formally to the banner. “Welcome to the Mythri Movie Makers family, Naveen Polishety. A full-on entertainer with the ‘Star Entertainer’ is loading. Get ready for the madness. Stay tuned for the announcement,” the production house wrote, while holding back any specific details about the film’s title, director or cast.

The “Star Entertainer” tag both posts have used traces back to Anaganaga Oka Raju, the film Naveen wrote and starred in earlier this year, which became his fourth consecutive hit and the first of his career to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide. Reports of a Mythri collaboration had been circulating since February, with the production house said to have given Naveen a fair degree of creative control over the new project, including some say in its budget, an arrangement not commonly extended to actors outside the industry’s biggest names.

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By tagging Prashanth Neel, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rishab Shetty directly in his own announcement, Naveen Polishetty placed himself visually and publicly within Mythri’s broader current slate, which includes Lokesh Kanagaraj’s untitled film with Allu Arjun, tentatively called AA23, a project pairing Rishab Shetty with director Prasanth Varma, and Prashanth Neel’s long delayed film with Jr NTR, widely expected to be titled Dragon.

None of those filmmakers are believed to be directly involved in Naveen’s own film, making the gesture more a show of camaraderie within the Mythri camp than a hint at any actual collaboration between them.