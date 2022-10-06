RRR’s Oscar campaign kicks off with a bang, SS Rajamouli to compete for Best Director, Alia Bhatt for Best Supporting Actress

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been submitted in all major categories for next year’s Oscars, a Variance Films representative confirmed to indianexpress.com. RRR’s Oscar campaign was officially launched last Friday with a massive screening at Los Angeles’ Chinese Theatre.

The categories in which RRR has been submitted are Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX to list a few. Alia Bhatt will compete in the Best Actress category, while Ajay Devgn will compete in the Best Supporting Actor category. “Naatu Naatu” has been submitted in the Best Original Song category.

A tweet regarding the same was shared by Los Angeles Times reporter Jen Yamato.

The epic drama has been received very positively in India and abroad, particularly in the US, where prominent actors and directors have flocked to their nearby cinemas to experience the film. Currently, the feature is getting a whole lot of love from Japan. Recently, Jr NTR took to Twitter to share a post regarding the same as he interacted with some Japanese media.

The actor had shared a photo of himself, seated in front of the laptop as he chatted with Japanese media. “Reliving the experience of RRR with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration,” tweeted the actor.

RRR was not only a big box office success, but also garnered critical acclaim. The movie starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making extended cameos.