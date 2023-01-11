Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose says he wrote 90 per cent of the song within half a day: ‘The rest 10 per cent took 1.7 years’

It was a historic day for India as SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Best Original Song award for “Naatu Naatu” at Golden Globes 2023. Composed by MM Keeravani, the track sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing an impeccably synchronised dance-off with the British. The lyricist of the song, Chandrabose expressed his gratitude for the award and revealed that he had ‘written 90 per cent’ of the song in a day, and the rest took 1.7 years.

He told ANI, “It’s a big deal for me. I thank SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for giving me the opportunity to write a song for RRR. I wrote 90% of the song within half a day and rest 10% took 1.7 yrs. My effort, hard work and patience have paid off.” Earlier, Keeravani had described the song as something that tests ‘the endurance and stamina’ of the dancers, packed with ethnic beats and celebrations.

Jr NTR had revealed that “Naatu Naatu” was particularly gruelling to shoot and SS Rajamouli had ‘tortured’ them for days to attain the perfect level of synchronisation. “We shot it on the last leg of the film. We were tortured for 65 nights. We were beating each other, me and Ram Charan — we were killing each other and then it started with apologising — SS Rajamouli really wanted us to hate each other. Finally, by the 21st or 22nd night, we stopped apologising and said let’s get it done. And that’s when he brings his bazooka, called Naatu Naatu. We’ve done complicated steps, but Naatu Naatu is not about the steps being complicated, it was the synchronisation, which Rajamouli stressed on,” he had said, adding, “We shot that song for 12 days, and this man would torture us from 8-8, we would sleep at 11:30, and wake up at 5:30. This happened after 7 days of rehearsals. He was so hell-bent on sychronisation, watching on the monitor if the legs and hands went together, and I was like ‘Jesus, why are you doing this?”

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” was competing against Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The film was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language film category, but lost to Argentina 1985.