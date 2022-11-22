RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad: ‘I steal stories from everywhere’

Filmmaker V Vijayendra Prasad was among the Indian film personalities who was felicitated at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He also presided over a masterclass called ‘The Master’s Writing Process’ on the sidelines of the event. Addressing aspiring filmmakers, he shared a few insights about his process for writing for movies.

“I don’t write stories, I steal stories. Stories are there around you, be it epics like Mahabharat, Ramayan or real-life incidents, there are stories everywhere. You need to represent it in your unique style,” said V Vijayendra Prasad, according to the Press Information Bureau. The celebrated scenarist has penned stories for blockbusters such as the Baahubali series, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Magadheera.

He also explained the factor that drives his motivation to create compelling stories. “The pursuit to create hunger among the audience for your story kicks off creativity within you. I always try to create a hunger within the audience for my story and characters and that drives me to create something unique and appealing”, he added.

Vijayendra Prasad regularly collaborates with his son and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The action stretch that comes before the intermission is a high point in all of the films that the duo have worked on together. The seasoned screenwriter revealed that was by design and not a coincidence. “You have to create something out of nothing. You have to present a lie, which looks like the truth. A person who can tell a good lie can be a good storyteller”, he added.

He also asked the attendees of the masterclass to cultivate an open mind. “You need to be your own harshest critic, only then your best will come out and you can take your work to unscalable heights”, he said.

Vijayendra Prasad is now working on the story for Rajamouli’s next with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Earlier, Rajamouli revealed that the project will fulfil his desire to do an Indian Jones-like film. He had scribed it as a “globe-trotting adventure.” Vijayendra Prasad is also working on the story for the sequel to the global blockbuster RRR.