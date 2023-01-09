Hollywood producer Jason Blum predicts RRR will win Oscar for Best Picture: ‘You heard it here first’

With the Oscar predictions a few days away, director SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster continues to make the right noises in Hollywood. Film producer Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse Productions, which specialises in making horror movies, has gone out on a limb to predict the film winning the coveted Best Picture honour at the Academy Awards.

“I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar,” tweeted Jason. And many on his timeline seem to agree with his observation.

RRR is gaining new ground daily with the Western audience. Last week, the film made a huge splash when it was again screened at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Rajamouli and the film’s lead cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR are touring the United States, meeting fans and taking questions from the media, adding to RRR’s momentum.

I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 8, 2023

Now all eyes are on the Golden Globes as the film has been nominated in two categories — Best Picture: Non-English language and Best Original Song Naatu Naatu. The winners will be announced this Wednesday.

Recently, Rajamouli bagged the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022.

RRR is set against British India and tells the heroic tale of two tribal leaders who take on the might of the imperial forces. The film made its mark on the global stage for its plenty of large-than-life action moments.