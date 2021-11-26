RRR song Janani: A soulful melody that pays ode to India’s freedom movement

Director SS Rajamouli on Friday released the music video of the song “Janani” from his upcoming magnum opus RRR, coinciding with the celebration of India’s Constitution Day. “Janani” is an ode to countless sacrifices that were made to secure freedom from the tyranny of the British Raj.

Besides composing the soulful melody, M. M. Keeravaani has also crooned “Janani”. The accompanying visuals of the music video are high on emotions and invoke patriotism. The visuals show the atrocities committed against Indians by the British, including opening fire on unarmed people indiscriminately and killing even children. The song also gives us a glimpse of the sacrifices of the heroes of RRR. From suffering incarnation, to facing torture, to losing loved ones to losing one’s own life in the fight for freedom, Rajamouli promises a slew of high octane moments.

“RRR throbs with many pulse-pounding moments. Underlying all those spectacular sequences is one consuming emotion that elevates them. Giving musical form to the beat of that very heart was one of the most fulfilling experiences,” reads a comment from Keeravaani, which is played before the beginning of the song.

SS Rajamouli also described the song, penned by M. M. Keeravaani, as the soul of RRR. “#Janani/#Uyire is the crux, heart and soul of #RRRMovie in its most heartfelt form…(sic),” he tweeted while unveiling the song.

Besides Telugu, the song has also been released in Tamil as “Uyire”. The title of the song remains “Janani” for Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi versions.

SS Rajamouli has kick-started the promotional campaign for RRR. Made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody among others.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.

After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic, the film is finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide, just a week ahead of the Sankranti festival. The movie will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office.