RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli promises an epic theatrical experience

The much-awaited trailer of director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR on Thursday was screened in select theatres across the country. The trailer was supposed to be released online around 4 pm. However, the makers preponed the release time at a short notice as they must have realised that in the age of social media they cannot keep something under wraps for long.

The fans who caught the trailer in theatres have already posted visuals from it on the internet. And it was only wise to release the original trailer online without further ado.

RRR trailer is massive in terms of action. Rajamouli has presented his heroes, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem, as humans with superhuman strength. Raju is a top official in the British Raj, and his duties include controlling and thrashing the crowd that rebels. Bheem is the leader, who is leading the rebels. Technically, Raju and Beehm are enemies as their loyalties lie in different places. As fate would have it, they become best of friends, who eventually come on the same side of the fight as they take on the British Raj with a take-no-prisoners attitude.

Also Read | RRR trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

There seem to be plenty of elaborately designed moments in the movie that is sure to drive fans into a tizzy.

Set in the 1920s, RRR, which is made at an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored the blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

While Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

The makers have already begun the promotions of RRR across the country. In the coming days, the promotions will intensify as the makers have planned multiple pre-release events in various cities with the cast and crew. It is easily going to be the first major film since the outbreak of Covid-19 to change the rules of public engagement.

After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic, the film is finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide, just a week ahead of the Sankranti festival. The film will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, Ajith’s Valimai.