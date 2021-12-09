scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
RRR trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

SS Rajamouli has seemingly left no stone unturned to make RRR an international film in terms of scale and scope. It looks like the cinematic event to kickstart the new year.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
Updated: December 9, 2021 10:09:40 am
RRRRRR will hit screens on January 7.

The trailer for SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited star-studded period action drama RRR is set to be unveiled today. This is Rajamouli’s first film after his ultra-successful Baahubali series of films, thus the excitement about RRR is high. He is known for big-screen spectacles, and this film appears no different.

Rajamouli has seemingly left no stone unturned to make RRR an international film in terms of scale and scope. It looks like the cinematic event to kickstart the new year.

The film, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

RRR tells a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.

After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic, the film, bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, is finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide, just a week ahead of the Sankranti festival. The film will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi at the box office.

Follow all the latest updates about RRR trailer launch.

10:09 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Fans excited for RRR trailer release

Fans celebrate the trailer release day of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR.

09:47 (IST)09 Dec 2021
'BIG DAY!! Theatres will erupt in few hours…. 🌋🌋💥💥 #RRRTrailerDay #RRRTrailer #RRRMovie,' read a post on RRR movie's Instagram page.

SS Rajamouli had earlier spoken about the box office clash with other films in a media interaction. He said that it "won’t hamper the business. Even if four films come together, if they are good, people are going to come to watch all of them. There have been multiple instances in the past when this has happened.”

He added, “Because of the times we are in, with the pandemic and everything being shut for more than one and a half years, a bottleneck was expected. But if your content is good, it doesn’t matter how many films come together. People are going to come no matter what. They’ll be spoilt for choice."

In the same interaction, Rajamouli also talked about choosing to release RRR in theatres, and not on OTT. He said, “I make films only for theatres, for the audience to come together, watch the film together. The way I operate is to see a large number of audience members sitting inside a cinema hall to experience a film. So, the decision was very easy for me, there was no dilemma in that.”

