RRR trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

The trailer for SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited star-studded period action drama RRR is set to be unveiled today. This is Rajamouli’s first film after his ultra-successful Baahubali series of films, thus the excitement about RRR is high. He is known for big-screen spectacles, and this film appears no different.

Rajamouli has seemingly left no stone unturned to make RRR an international film in terms of scale and scope. It looks like the cinematic event to kickstart the new year.

The film, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

RRR tells a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.

After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic, the film, bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, is finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide, just a week ahead of the Sankranti festival. The film will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi at the box office.