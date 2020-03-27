RRR teaser: Ram Charan is fully ripped as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR.

Telugu actor Ram Charan on Friday turned a year older. As a birthday gift, the makers of his upcoming movie Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, in short RRR, released a special teaser introducing his character Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Ram Charan’s ripped physique is the highlight of the RRR teaser titled Bheem for Ramaraju. Jr NTR has provided the voice-over as he introduces Charan’s character with handpicked superlatives of Telugu language.

Director SS Rajamouli has presented Alluri Sitarama Raju in a new style. Charan is literally in superhero shape, and none of the work in popular culture which has been made on this legendary freedom fighter has glamourized him like this. Judging by the video, Charan’s character is an exceptional archer, good with guns and he is also a spiritual person. Above all, he is a boxer. His uppercuts and speedbag workouts tell us how the actor got so shredded.

In the teaser, we see Alluri Sitarama Raju is dressed in a cop uniform. The movie follows the leader’s life before he gave up western clothes for spiritual and traditional attire.

“If there is anyone who can describe my Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan in the best way, it can only be my Bheem @tarak9999 .. Here it is… Introducing Ramaraju to you…(sic),” Rajamouli tweeted appreciating Jr NTR for his voice-over.

“A big thanks to my brother @tarak9999 , @ssrajamouli garu & the entire team of @rrrmovie for such a sweet and special video for me and my fans… Thank you sir! Hope you all love and enjoy it at home (sic),” tweeted Ram Charan.

RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920 India when it was ruled by the British. Rajamouli has co-written this movie with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad, imagining what would have happened if Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR in the movie) had met at some point in time and became friends. It is a complete work of fiction as there are no historical records on what happened in the lives of these tribal leaders when they were away from their homelands.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the movie will open in cinemas on January 8, 2021.

