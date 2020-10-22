RRR teaser: Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem flexes his shredded muscles

Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. (Photo: YouTube/ DVV Entertainment)

Director SS Rajamouli on Thursday released a new teaser of his upcoming movie, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). The special teaser introduces Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.

“Komaram Bheem had no formal education and he also left his village in his youth for a few years. But, he came back as an educated person. He also fought against the Nizam rule for tribal rights. He also employed guerilla warfare and later died at the hands of the British,” Rajamouli had said earlier while talking about the iconic freedom fighter.

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem looks shredded in the teaser.

This teaser was expected to release on May 20, on the occasion of the 37th birthday of Tarak. On Ram Charan’s birthday, Rajamouli released a teaser introducing the actor’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju. However, the director was not able to extend the same courtesy to Tarak owing to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

It is also an interesting coincidence that two Telugu tribal leaders of different regions, who were born in the same period, disappeared for a few years from their native villages, and took up arms for the rights of their people when they returned and later attained martyrdom under British rule.

What if Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem had met and became friends during their formative years away from their homelands? That question is the genesis of period drama RRR, set in the backdrop of 1920 British India.

Who else can describe the Might of Bheem in best way other than our Ramaraju… Introducing my Bheem to you… 🌊 #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/6ytajQfgWp — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 22, 2020

Made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, SS Rajamouli has seemingly left no stone unturned to make RRR an international film in terms of scale and scope. He has roped in British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson, Irish actor Alison Doody to play important roles in the movie. And Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan are also part of the cast.

The production of RRR resumed in October after it came to a sudden stop due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This film was earlier slated for release on January 8, 2021. However, now the release date has been pushed to October 22, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd