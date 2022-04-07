RRR success bash: Ram Charan, Jr NTR decode their ‘superstardom’, pick favourite scene from RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR seems to be unstoppable at the box office. With the film already breaking a number of records, lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are basking in the mega-success of the magnum opus. RRR is all set to enter the Rs 1000 crore club, joining the ranks of Dangal and Baahubali 2. On Wednesday, the team got together to celebrate the big feat where the lead stars and the director interacted with the media. Indianexpress.com took the opportunity to quiz Ram and Tarak on the ‘superstar’ tag and how they handle it.

Given their power-packed performances, both actors seem to justify the prefix used before the name. As we asked them what ‘superstardom’ means to them and how it will change post RRR, Ram Charan shared, “For me superstardom is waking up at five, reaching the location at seven and giving your first shot at 7:30. Then going home, being with your family for an hour, hitting the gym and then sleeping, and doing the same thing again the next day. You won’t achieve superstardom if you are not in this beautiful loop. It might sound boring but this boring activity might take you to success. I don’t know any other way. Of course, there are master storytellers to take care of the rest of the things; as a person, discipline will take you to superstardom and sustain you there.”

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR strike a pose at RRR success bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR strike a pose at RRR success bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jr NTR, who plays the role of Bheem in the film, said he would ‘copy paste’ his co-star’s answer. However, he then went on to add, “These are all taglines, like how he is called the ‘Mega Power Star’ and fans have given me the name ‘Young Tiger’. Similarly, ‘superstar’ is another tagline. For me, we are all actors, and for an actor, is exactly what he needs to do, day in and out, repeatedly. That’s what it is. It’s the discipline which will always remain.”

We further asked the stars to pick their favourite scenes from the film. Interestingly both picked the same sequence, which as per fans was also one of the most defining moments. Going first, Ram Charan said, “My favourite scene is the interval episode, where the whole misunderstanding happens between Ram and Bheem and how it ends.”

Echoing his thoughts, Jr NTR said that he loves that scene too. “It’s when both the characters are completely out of their disguise. They are there as Bheem and Ram. I think it really brings out the collation of the film.” Also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR hit theatres on March 24 and is still going strong.