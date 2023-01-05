RRR star Ram Charan leaves with wife Upasana Konidela to attend Golden Globes 2023 in LA, watch

RRR star Ram Charan was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife Upasana Konidela as they left for Los Angeles to attend the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony on January 11 IST. The pair was captured during transit as Charan was seen being protective around Upasana who is expecting their first child together.

Supportive fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the video. The two had shared that Upasana is pregnant on December 12 along with a note that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 after a brief romance. The two had reportedly met at a sports club over a decade ago, and did not start on the best of terms until they eventually fell for each other.

On the work front, Ram Charan had a great 2022, with the mega blockbuster RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli ruling the roost. The film has bagged two Golden Globe nominations, in the categories of Best Song for “Natu Natu” and Best Picture (Non-English language). After it came on Netflix, the film erupted internationally and became something of a cultural phenomenon, with campaigns being held in various cities of the US for an Oscar nomination. The makers have so far submitted the film for Oscar under various categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for both Charan and Jr NTR) as well as Best Director for Rajamouli. The movie has already made it to the shortlist for Oscars 2o23 in at least one category — Best Original Song for “Natu Natu.”

Apart from being lauded by critics, RRR was a certified hit at the box office, minting over Rs 1000 crore at ticket counters.