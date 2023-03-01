RRR star Ram Charan blushes as American host refers to him as ‘Indian Brad Pitt’: ‘I mean…’

Telugu star Ram Charan has become something of a global star, courtesy his last release, the SS Rajamouli magnum opus RRR. The movie, which also starred NTR Jr, has become the first Indian film to be nominated for the prestigious Oscar in the category of Best Original Song for its track “Naatu Naatu”. The number has already won a Golden Globe award in the Best Song category.

Charan, who is currently in Los Angeles promoting RRR, recently made an appearance on a segment of KTLA Entertainment’s show, where the host asked him about comparisons with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. When the host said, “He has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India, do you like that designation?” A blushing Charan laughed a little and said, “I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure.” Fans shared the clip on Twitter and many dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

The actor had recently posted a dapper-looking picture of himself soaking in the LA sun, and captioned it, “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktla_entertainment for having me. @rrrmovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again.”

Recently, during an interview with Letterboxd, Ram Charan spoke about being open to match steps on “Naatu Naatu” during Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s performance of the dance number at the Oscars. “We would love to do ‘Naatu Naatu’ anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step.”

A screening of RRR is being held on March 1 in Los Angeles, where over 1600 people will be in attendance. The session will also be graced by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, along with Ram Charan and composer MM Keeravaani, who will sit down for a Q & A session post screening.