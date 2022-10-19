RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela dine with fans in Japan ahead of film’s release, see photo

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were recently clicked dining with their Japanese fans at a local restaurant in Japan. Upasana took to Instagram to share the photo which saw the couple seemingly having a good time with their admirers as everyone posed for the camera.

Jr NTR also left recently for Japan to join Charan and director SS Rajamouli to promote their epic blockbuster, which has already minted over Rs 100o crore at the global box office. The movie is set to release in Japan on October 21.

Set in pre-independence India, RRR is a fictionalised take on real-life revolutionaries — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem; while Charan played Alluri, Jr NTR won praise for essaying Bheem in the feature. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, RRR went on to a do a massive business, both domestically and globally.

In fact, its success in the States has been astounding, with campaigns being run for the movie and its cast to get an Oscar nod. Already Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli’s names have been submitted by the said campaign to consider them for nominations in the categories of Best Actor and Best Director, respectively.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Ram Charan had spoken about RRR’s success and his character’s reception: “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No. 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel,” the actor had said at the time.