RRR star Jr NTR pays floral tribute to grandfather NT Rama Rao, see photos

Telugu star Jr NTR along with his brother Kalyan Ram on Wednesday paid tribute to their grandfather NT Rama Rao on the latter’s 27th death anniversary. The brothers visited the NTR Ghat and paid a floral tribute to their grandfather.

NTR passed away on January 18, 1996, following a heart attack. He was 72.

NT Rama Rao left a rich legacy both in the history of Indian cinema and politics. The actor was a movie god for millions of his fans and he made a career playing mythological roles. He also shined in contemporary family and political dramas. Later, NTR also conquered all odds in politics by establishing a regional political party called Telugu Desam Party in the then-united Andhra Pradesh. And he swept the elections on the very first attempt and became the 10th chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. NTR was also the first non-Congress leader to take the top office in the united Andhra Pradesh. He had held the chief minister position for three terms amid a lot of political turmoil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Focus | తెలుగు (@filmyfocus)

Several members of the family, including NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna, have followed in his footsteps both in cinema and politics. Jr NTR is one of the biggest stars of Tollywood and he has emerged as a force to reckon with in Indian cinema following the phenomenal global success of RRR. And he’s also expected to take a plunge into active politics to revive the fortunes of TDP in the future.

Jr NTR recently promoted RRR in America. The SS Rajamouli directorial has emerged as one of the favourites of the Oscar season. The film has already won several top honours, including Golden Globes. And it’s expected to win one or a few Oscar nominations, which are due next week.