Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

RRR star Jr NTR meets top Marvel Studios executive after expressing desire to be in a MCU project

RRR actor Jr NTR recently chatted up with a top Marvel Studios executive at the Golden Globes after-party. Does this mean we will get to see the star in a MCU project soon?

jr ntrJr NTR in a still from RRR.
After stating that he would love to be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, RRR star Jr NTR might be somewhat closer to actually being a part of a Marvel project. After expressing his excitement about hoping to be a part of a future MCU project, Variety journalist Marc Malkin introduced the actor to Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso.

Malkin himself wrote about it in a Variety article, claiming that the meeting, though very short, indeed happened. “I introduced NTR Jr to top Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso at Billboard’s official Golden Globes after-party on January 10. The two chatted for only a moment, but let’s hope this is the start of something big,” he stated.

Minutes after Jr NTR said he wants to be a part of MCU, his co-star from the SS Rajamouli directorial, Ram Charan, also expressed his desire to be a part of such a feature. “Absolutely, Captain America! Why not? We also have amazing superheroes in India. Why not invite one of our superheroes to come here?” the actor told Variety.

Also Read |James Cameron tells RRR director SS Rajamouli: ‘You can only imagine…’

So far, a handful of South Asian stars have been prominently seen in Marvel projects, including the likes of Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Kumail Nanjiani and Riz Ahmed among others.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were with their RRR director SS Rajamouli in Los Angeles recently to attend the Golden Globes ceremony. RRR was nominated in two categories — Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, and in the Best Non-English Language Film. The film won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of more popular contenders like Rihanna and Taylor Swift. However, Rihanna was gracious in her defeat, as she congratulated the RRR team while passing their table during the awards show.

The Golden Globes win has bolstered the chances of RRR actually getting nominated for the upcoming Oscars. The movie has been submitted in various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor among others.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 13:22 IST
