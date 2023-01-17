RRR star NTR Jr comments on accent after getting trolled, says film was SS Rajamouli’s ‘plan of taking the West’

RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr are riding a wave of mega success post their win at the Golden Globes. The SS Rajamouli directorial won the coveted trophy for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. But much before the win, there had been pretty strong indication that RRR would go big at a global stage, thanks to the love it received in the US after coming out on Netflix.

Just ahead of the Globes ceremony, the movie’s tickets were sold within a record time of 98 seconds at Los Angeles’ iconic TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. Speaking about RRR’s insane reception, RRR star NTR Jr told LA Times in a recent interview that the 98 seconds bit was slightly hard for them to digest, comparing it to the time it takes to cook instant noodles, “This was faster than cooking Maggi. That’s the fastest food you can actually cook back in India!”

Further elaborating on director Rajamouli’s vision, the actor said that he was always sure the filmmaker had something bigger planned in his mind than just national success.

“I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that ‘RRR’ was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called ‘RRR’ could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here,” said the actor.

At one point, NTR Jr also indirectly addressed criticism and trolling surrounding his accent whenever he spoke with an American accent at the Globes. NTR Jr said that very little divide exists between Indian cinema and Hollywood: “We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East.” The RRR star had faced some trolling on the internet after netizens noticed significant accent change when he spoke to journalists in America.

Meanwhile, RRR continues to sail smoothly on its global phenomenon status. After its winning stint at the Golden Globes, the team is eyeing the prestigious Oscars, which will be held in March this year.