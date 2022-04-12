RRR: SS Rajamouli reacts to claims that Ram Charan got more screen time than Jr NTR, says ‘Tarak saves Charan twice’

Director SS Rajamouli dismissed claims that Ram Charan had walked away with all the accolades after RRR, leaving his co-star Jr NTR in the dust. Rajamouli said in a new interview that this is all a matter of perspective, and explained how, if you change your perspective, Tarak would appear to be the hero of the film.

Rajamouli said that ‘everyone knows that Tarak is a phenomenal actor’, but people hadn’t really seen Charan delivering this level of performance before. The filmmaker said that audiences were probably taken by surprise by Charan’s acting, and walked away thinking of him as the revelation of the film. The question was first asked to Charan during a recent success bash for the film. He’d said, “I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film as much as RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem, my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli garu for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

Highlighting Tarak’s performance, Rajamouli said that he delivered the ‘epitome’ of acting in the Komuram Bheemudo sequence, and that ‘no one can achieve’ what he did in the film. “There is no RRR, there is no Rs 1000 crore if the balance wasn’t perfect between these two actors,” the filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama.

He said, “That was not the right way of putting it, that Charan walked away with all the accolades. Of course, Charan did a splendid job, and Tarak did a mindblowing job. As a director, I can’t be more happy with the kind of output the both of them gave. But saying that one actor is better than the other is the way you look at it. If you feel for one person, then you’ll… If you look at it from a certain perspective, it might seem like one actor has been given more screen space or more elevation scenes.”

Rajamouli continued, “For example, I can say that Charan has been given more space in the climax, because it is the last thing that you walk away with. It seems like Charan is getting more attention than Tarak. But if I had stopped the film after Komuram Bheemudo, it would look like Charan is just a bystander and Tarak is taking the entire screen space. As a storyteller, you shouldn’t do that kind of judgement. Always look at how much empathy, as an audience, you are feeling for the characters.”

Rajamouli added, “If you look at the story, Tarak saves Charan twice. Charan saves Tarak once. There is one point where Charan says, ‘For 15 years, I was not clear what my goal was. Tarak showed me the way. I thought weapon was a physical thing, but Tarak showed me that weapon is an emotion.’ If you look at it in this way, then Tarak is the hero and Charan is just foll0wing him. But if you look at it in another way, when Charan asks, ‘What can I give you?’ and Tarak says ‘Give me shiksha’, then Charan is the teacher and Tarak is the disciple.”

Hand on heart, Rajamouli said, no other actor in the country could have done what Tarak did in the Komuram Bheemudo song sequence. He showed ‘pain, betrayal, subjugation to the motherland’. RRR has become the third film in the history of Indian cinema to make more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.