International RRR fans RRRevolt after SS Rajamouli’s film is snubbed as India’s official Oscars pick: ‘We aren’t done yet’

Following the surprise snub of director SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR as India’s official selection for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, fans from all across the world took to social media to express their shock. The film will, however, still be elegible for contention in all categories aside from Best International Feature. Director Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show) was unanimously chosen as India’s official selection for the Oscars instead.

Shortly after the announcement, #RRRForOscars began trending online. “For those that don’t understand. #RRR can still be nominated for any other category at the Oscar’s besides international feature now. It was just a simple guarantee that if they sent it it would have been nominated. Now it’s harder, still hope tho,” the Our Stupid Reactions YouTube channel posted.

USA Today’s Brian Truitt wrote, “I would LOVE to see a best picture contingent with the likes of RRR alongside Woman King and Top Gun. (I can’t imagine all three making the cut but an emphasis on the joyous over the morose would be nice).”

SlashFilm’s Chris Evangelista tweeted in reaction to the film’s snub, “The solution is to just nominate RRR for Best Picture.” Variety’s Clayton Davis tweeted, “#RRR will be submitted for the #Oscars in best picture, director, lead actor (for both N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan), original song (“Naatu Naatu”), and other eligible categories. Can it get any noms now that India chose Last Film Show?” He added in another tweet, “India, for the second time in recent memory, has chosen another film over the one they probably could have won with. The first was them not choosing THE LUNCHBOX.”

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote, “Yes, #RRR was snubbed today by India, which did not select it as its Oscar submission. But the awards season journey for the movie is just getting started.” One of the film’s biggest champions in the West, Josh Hurtado, wrote, “We aren’t done yet. #RRRforOscars is still on.”

The film’s distributor Variance Films invited Academy members to experience the film on the big screen and consider it in all categories. In addition to Best Picture and Best Director, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be eligible for the Best Actor category, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be in consideration in the supporting categories.

The three-hour epic broke box office records when it was released in Indian theatres back in March. It subsequently became a word-of-mouth hit in the West, particularly the United States. The local distributor arranged special fan screenings following its initial theatrical run. The film attracted a whole new fanbase when its Hindi version was released on Netflix. RRR even attracted the attention and appreciation of Hollywood filmmakers such as Edgar Wright, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn, the Russo brothers, and others.

Rajamouli is currently in the US as the awards season kicks off. He appeared for a chat at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will attend a retrospective of his films in Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest. It is likely that Rajamouli is paraded around as the face of the film’s awards campaign.

The deadline for submissions in the general categories is November 15. Shortlists will be announced on December 21 — this is when fans will get a better idea if RRR stands a chance in the technical categories.