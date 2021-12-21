SS Rajamouli thanks Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu for postponing films to avoid clash with RRR

RRR director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday thanked his colleagues for decluttering the Sankranthi film calendar. His tweets came after Active Telugu Film Producers Guild announced that Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak has been postponed at a press meet held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Their announcement allows a smooth release of the two pan-Indian films — RRR and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam — in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Thanking the makers of Bheemla Nayak, Rajamouli wrote in a tweet, “The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best.”

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, which was earlier scheduled for a release on January 12, now will have a solo theatrical release in the Telugu states on February 25. Dil Raju’s production F3, which was releasing on this date in February, will now come out on April 29. Rajamouli also thanked Dil Raju for shifting the release date of F3. In his tweet, the Baahubali director wrote, “Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes!”

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata was the first film that postponed its release so that RRR can get a bigger window. This Parasuram Petla directorial was supposed to be released on January 13, but moved to April 1 to avoid a box office clash. In his social media post, Rajamouli thanked Mahesh Babu for taking the initiative of avoiding the tight Pongal release slate.

“@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases… Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial,” Rajamouli tweeted.

With the new changes in the Sankranthi film releases, RRR and Radhe Shyam are expected to set the box office on fire.