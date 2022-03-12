RRR song Etthara Jenda teaser: Alia Bhatt grooves with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in this energetic track, watch

The makers of RRR treated fans to the glimpse of its much awaited song, titled ‘Etthara Jenda’, which features Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR sharing the screen space. While the full song will be out on March 14, the teaser shows Alia, Ram and Jr NTR grooving together. As per reports, ‘Etthara Jenda’ will be shown during the end credits. It is a promotional song and will not be a part of the film’s narrative.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “‘RRR’ NEW SONG: DURING END CREDITS… #SSRajamouli has shot a special song – #Sholay – which will play during the end credits… Features #JrNTR, #RamCharan and #AliaBhatt…”

The high-energy track has been composed by Ramajogayya Sastry. Singers Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravaani, Sahithi Chaganti and Harika Narayan have lend their voice to ‘Etthara Jenda.’

RRR marks Alia’s Tollywood debut. The actor, who is basking in the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, plays a special cameo role as Sita.

Talking about the film, Alia said she approached director SS Rajamouli at Hyderabad airport and asked for an opportunity to work with him. “I met Rajamouli sir at Hyderabad airport and I approached him and told him, ‘Sir I want to work in your film. I’ll do anything to be in your film’. And it really was like a dream come true when he said that there is actually something that I could do,” she said.

“To my surprise, he said, ‘Sita is very important in the film, and I am happy that you match her character’. I prepared for a year and worked on my lines for a year. The most scary part for me was to say my lines in Telugu,” Alia continued.

RRR will also see Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal role. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set for March 25 release.