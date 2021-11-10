RRR song Naatu Naatu: Ram Charan, Jr NTR raise a storm in SS Rajamouli film

RRR teasers and glimpses have kept fans excited about the SS Rajamouli film till now. But the makers are ready to amp up the anticipation with the film’s new song, which they have tagged as the “mass anthem.” Titled Naatu Naatu in Telugu, the new song features Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now, those who follow Telugu cinema know that both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have their own dedicated fan following, many of whom follow them for their dancing skills. In their career so far, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have individually given some great dancing tracks, and Naatu Naatu is yet another treat.

Naatu Naatu offer double the fun as the two actors perform together on screen and create an insane energy, which makes you want to dance too. The RRR song can sure be titled as the best mass track of the year.

Naatu Naatu is second single from the film. The song has been written by lyricist Chandrabose, sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava. The music of RRR is composed by the veteran composer M. M. Keeravaani. He had also composed music for the SS Rajamouli magnum opus Baahubali.

Made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.

The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide, just a week ahead of the Sankranti festival.

RRR will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office.