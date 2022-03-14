RRR song Etthara Jenda: This Jr NTR and Ram Charan number is the weakest track of the album

The makers of RRR on Monday released the film’s ‘celebration anthem’, “Etthara Jenda”. The music video of the song features Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. The trio can be seen paying tribute to freedom fighters.

However, the music video of “Etthara Jenda” is nothing to write home about. While Jr NTR and Ram Charan, whose chemistry was the highlight of the trailer and the song “Naatu Naatu”, fail to make an impression, Alia Bhatt is a misfit.

“Etthara Jenda” is composed by MM Keeravaani. The track is crooned by Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravaani, Sahithi Chaganti and Harika Narayan.

RRR marks Alia Bhatt’s Telugu debut. This is her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, SS Rajamouli said Ram Charan and Jr NTR “fit the characters to the T”.

“For Ram, I wanted an actor who can be calm even if there is a volcano bursting in his heart, that is what essentially Charan is, not just Ram in my film. And for Bhim, I wanted a very strong person who is very innocent at heart, and can’t hide any of his feelings. These are the principle characteristics of them as persons,” he said.

The director also clarified that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have extended cameos in the film.

Talking about their roles, Rajamouli said, “If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt.”

RRR is set to hit theatres on March 25.