Sunday, August 01, 2021
RRR song Dosti: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s track is a gorgeous celebration of friendship, watch music video

RRR's friendship-theme song was perfectly timed for the International Friendship Day that is celebrated today (August 1).

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2021 11:15:27 am
Dosti song, rrrRRR's first song "Dosti" is incredibly catchy. (Photo: Lahari Music | T-Series/YouTube)

The first song of the much-awaited upcoming period action film RRR is finally out. The friendship-theme song was perfectly timed for the International Friendship Day that is celebrated today (August 1).

The song is titled “Dosti”. It is not only catchy but also grabs attention due to its cinematography. It is shot on a fiery set and looks stunning. Jr NTR and Ram Charan make their grand entry towards the end.

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is a multilingual film that will hit the screens on October 13, this year. The film is set in the 1920s, and is a “fictitious story based on two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.” RRR, which is Rajamouli’s first film after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion, will release globally in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam simultaneously.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The film, directed by director of Baahubali duology SS Rajamouli, has a starry cast with names like NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, among others attached.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt is ready to ‘rise and shine’ for RRR in Hyderabad, shares photos

K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who collaborated with Rajamouli on Baahubali as well, has written the script. K. K. Senthil Kumar handles the cinematography, M. M. Keeravani composes the music, and A. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing duties.

Alia is debuting in south Indian cinema with this film. It is bankrolled by Pen Studios and Lyca Productions.

RRR was initially meant to release on July 30, 2020. It was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will now come out on October 13 this year.

