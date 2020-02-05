RRR to hit screens on January 8, 2021

RRR is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. RRR is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Fans have to wait a little longer for the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2020, will now hit screens on January 8, 2021.

A tweet on RRR’s official Twitter handle read, “#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th”

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

Recently, the makers welcomed Ajay Devgn on board. The Tanhaji actor shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure.”

Apart from Ajay, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will also make her Tollywood debut with RRR.

RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain.

The movie is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charam) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). Rajamouli and his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad has reimagined the formative years of these leaders by taking advantage of the fact that there were no records as to what happened in their lives while they were away from their homeland. “All the stories we know about these heroes begin with their freedom struggle. But, my film ends with their return to their villages,” Rajamouli said.

SS Rajamouli also roped in some international actors to play pivotal roles in the film. While Olivia Morris and Alison Doody will play Jennifer and Lady Scott, respectively, Ray Stevenson turns villain for RRR.

