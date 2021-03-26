RRR: Ram Charan’s first look as ‘the fiercest’ Alluri Sitarama Raju is his birthday gift to fans

The first look of Ram Charan from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has been released. In the film, Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The poster sees Ram Charan’s character in all his glory. Donning a saffron dhoti-pyjama and a bow-and-arrow, Ram Charan is seen aiming for the sky as his background burns in a sea of war. The makers shared the new poster on social media with the caption, “Here’s @AlwaysRamCharan as fiercest #AlluriSitaRamaraju 🔥 Brave, honest and righteous, his ferocity will leave you in awe! #RRRMovie.”

Ram Charan also took to Twitter to share his new look from the highly-anticipated movie and wrote, “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju.” The first look has been released a day ahead of the actor’s birthday.

Set in 1920s India, the screenplay of RRR has been penned by director SS Rajamouli along with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. The plotline of the movie imagines the two famed ‘heroes’ — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — meeting at some point in time. RRR is said to be entirely a work of fiction as there is no written record about what had happened to these two tribal leaders in the time they had spent away from their homes.

In an earlier statement, Rajamouli had shared his experience of working on the project with the cast and stated, “I’ve worked with Tarak and Charan before and we delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. The catch here was that they belonged to traditionally rival film families. The advantage I had was that they are close friends in real life. When I put the idea across, it didn’t even take them a minute to say yes.”

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Earlier, Alia’s first look from the film was also released on her birthday.