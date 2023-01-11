RRR producer DVV Danayya expresses gratitude as Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe award: ‘I am very proud…’

Producer of the period action drama RRR, DVV Danayya, on Wednesday expressed gratitude after his film won a Golden Globe award for the song “Naatu Naatu“.

Speaking to ANI, Danayya said, “I am very proud to be the producer of the movie RRR. Thanks to SS Rajamouli for the movie. The whole unit worked very hard. More than 30 days of rehearsals were held. The song was shot in Ukraine. Thanks to PM Modi, AP CM Jagan, and former CM Chandrababu Naidu for the tweets.” “Naatu Naatu” won the award for Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

“Naatu Naatu”, a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was pitted against Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

“Naatu Naatu” was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved. The composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR’s director SS Rajamouli and the film’s lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani.