RRR press meet LIVE UPDATES: SS Rajamouli ropes in Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

RRR is a film that demands a lot from the actors: Jr NTR

"I had expressed to my friends that I am going to be very confident. But I am actually very nervous. This film is special and will stay so in my career. My bonding with Ram Charan did not start with the film. He is one of my friends who has shared my sorrows and happiness. When the film was given to us, our friendship went to another level. I hope our friendship stays the same. RRR is a film that demands a lot from the actors. Now, we are just imagining the possibilities of them meeting each other at some point. So, it is a new chapter for us. I believe an actor should know less about the character he plays, but here it is completely different. I think both I and Charan will grow as an actor while working on the film. The workshops and training we have taken were fantastic. This will help our future films as well. The thought SS Rajamouli has turned into a film will definitely bring him success. It is our honour to be a part of the film. I thank him for giving us the opportunity to be a part of the film. I thank Charan for not thinking twice before coming on-board and I am proud that we are making this happen. It is only because of the confidence we have on the director and our friendship. We hope and wish that we bring a great experience for our audience," says Jr NTR.