RRR picks unique release strategy, blocks two dates: ‘If all theatres open up…’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited RRR is holding out for a theatrical release. It was announced on Friday that the multi-lingual movie will be released either on March 18 or April 28. In what is being touted as a unique release strategy with two optional dates, it looks like the producers don’t want to take any chances about missing an ideal release window.

The official social media handles of RRR posted, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022.”

#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/Vbydxi6yqo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2022

RRR was previously slated for a January 7 release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada. The film was postponed due to the rising coronavirus cases across the country. The producers issued a statement in which they said that they were ‘left with no choice’ after several states imposed new restrictions to tackle the increasing Covid-19 numbers in the country.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

Reportedly made on a mega budget of Rs 400 crore, Rajamouli had recently revealed that one ‘interval sequence’ in the movie cost a whopping Rs 75 lakh per night, and it was shot for 65 nights.

“If things are not flowing smoothly when we are shooting big sequences… Like, for example, we were shooting the interval sequence [in RRR] for 65 nights and there were hundreds of actors were flown from different countries to to play their part. And each night of shooting cost Rs 75 lakh. So if something is not happening on the clock I get really really tense, I get really really angry. I get really, really upset. I blew my top off during those times other than that I’m pretty much calm and composed,” the director told The Quint.