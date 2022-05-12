RRR gears up for OTT debut, here’s where you can watch the SS Rajamouli blockbuster

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is one of the biggest hits of the year, is all set to release on a streaming platform. While the film had the audience cheering and applauding in theatres, fans will surely want to recreate the experience at home and they can do that in just a few days.

The Hindi version of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer will stream from May 20 on BookMyShow Stream. Viewers have the option to ‘rent’ or ‘buy’ the film starting at Rs 349, and the pre-bookings are already open. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada from June 2.

RRR made waves at the box office upon its release and its Hindi version minted over Rs 270.66 crore. The film’s global box office collection crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark. At the celebration of its big milestone, Rajamouli hinted that there could be a sequel to the magnum opus.

Jr NTR told reporters, “I am pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you are going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2. There needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2.” Rajamouli added, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.”

RRR also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.