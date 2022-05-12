scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

RRR gears up for OTT debut, here’s where you can watch the SS Rajamouli blockbuster

SS Rajamouli's RRR was a massive hit at the box office and now, the film will be available for streaming soon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2022 5:21:22 pm
Jr NTR, Ram Charan RRR successRam Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is set to stream online.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is one of the biggest hits of the year, is all set to release on a streaming platform. While the film had the audience cheering and applauding in theatres, fans will surely want to recreate the experience at home and they can do that in just a few days.

The Hindi version of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer will stream from May 20 on BookMyShow Stream. Viewers have the option to ‘rent’ or ‘buy’ the film starting at Rs 349, and the pre-bookings are already open. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada from June 2.

In Premium |Will Pushpa, KGF 2, RRR’s mega-success bring back casual sexism, toxicity in cinema?

RRR made waves at the box office upon its release and its Hindi version minted over Rs 270.66 crore. The film’s global box office collection crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark. At the celebration of its big milestone, Rajamouli hinted that there could be a sequel to the magnum opus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jr NTR told reporters, “I am pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you are going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2. There needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2.” Rajamouli added, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.”

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
More Premium Stories >>

RRR also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘big day’ is here, and no, she’s not getting engaged

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement