RRR: Rajamouli reveals one big sequence cost Rs 75 lakh per day, says he was ‘really tense’ while filming it

SS Rajamouli’s RRR may have been delayed but when it does arrive, it promises to be exactly the kind of big screen cinematic experience that we have come to associate with the filmmaker. Rajamouli recently revealed to The Quint that the interval sequence in RRR that was shot for 65 nights, and cost a whopping Rs 75 lakh per day. The film has a reported budget of Rs 400 crore.

He said, “When I write the screenplay, that is the time when I am the happiest. Because there is no restriction, there is nothing. It is just your thought, it keeps flowing. And I am also happy when I am narrating the story because I am pretty sure I can impress my actors with my narration skills. I am good storyteller, so I am very happy at the at that time. During the shoot, what tenses me the most is when we have these big units and if something goes wrong, every minute costs lakhs of money.”

He added, “If things are not flowing smoothly when we are shooting big sequences… Like, for example, we were shooting the interval sequence [in RRR] for 65 nights and there were hundreds of actors were flown from different countries to to play their part. And each night of shooting cost Rs 75 lakh. So if something is not happening on the clock I get really really tense, I get really really angry. I get really, really upset. I blew my top off during those times other than that I’m pretty much calm and composed.”

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, but Rajamouli clarified that they appear in cameos.

He was talking to The Quint about filming big sequences and how every minute is crucial and costs loads of money. The interviewer had noted that although he seems very calm and composed, there must be times when even he gets nervous. Rajamouli knows a thing or two about handling the pressure of big sequences with complex visual and special effects. He is behind the uber-successful Baahubali duology, after all.

Meanwhile, RRR had to be delayed indefinitely due to the fresh curbs in various states across India due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The film was earlier slated to be released on January 7. It was supposed to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada.