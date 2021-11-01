RRR teaser: SS Rajamouli promises an epic bigger than Baahubali, Jr NTR and Ram Charan nothing short of superheroes

The much hyped 40-second sneak peek from director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR was released on Monday. And if that small glimpse is anything to go by, Rajamouli has whipped up a costume drama that is grander than his global hit Baahubali.

The RRR teaser begins with a bird’s eye view of a chase sequence between a lion and Jr NTR, giving us a glimpse of the film’s gigantic scale. It also presents Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a superhero mould as they prepare to fight for people’s rights.

Watch RRR teaser



Ajay Devgn is unrecognisable in his character look. He plays a rebel who seems to have some uncanny skills when it comes to using firearms. The short clip promises a powerful performance from Devgn in the movie. Alia Bhatt makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the promo but that is enough to speak to our imagination and increase our expectations from the movie.

Made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, SS Rajamouli has seemingly left no stone unturned to make RRR an international film in terms of scale and scope. Besides these big names from Bollywood, Rajamouli has also roped in British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson, Irish actor Alison Doody to play important roles in the movie.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.

After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic, the film is finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide, just a week ahead of the Sankranti festival. The film will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office.