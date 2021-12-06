scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
RRR posters: Ram Charan, Jr NTR are ripped as they transform into Bheem, Ram

New RRR posters of Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been shared. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR aka Rise Roar Revolt stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
Updated: December 6, 2021 4:23:04 pm
Jr NTR's RRRJr NTR as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

Ahead of RRR trailer release on December 9, the film’s makers have unveiled new posters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan as their characters Bheem and Ram, respectively. NTR took to his social media handles to share the his new image from the movie and wrote, “That’s BHEEM for you… #RRRTrailerin3Days #RRRMovie #RRRTrailer.”

Later in the day, Ram Charan also shared his character’s new look and wrote, “That’s RAM for you… #RRRTrailer #RRRMovie #RRRTrailerin3Days.” RRR is a period film based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The duo looks in a beast mode with buffed and toned physiques. The new image is believed to be from the introduction scene of NTR’s Komaram Bheem character in the movie, in which he will be seen chasing and clashing with a wild tiger. Ram Charan, meanwhile, is bare-chested while wearing khaki trousers of a cop.

 

RRR trailer is all set to be unveiled on December 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The trailer was supposed to be released on December 3 but was postponed. Earlier, the makers had written on Twitter, “Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR aka Rise Roar Revolt stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in the lead characters.

The film is slated for a worldwide release on January 7.

