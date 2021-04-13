RRR new poster: Ram Charan and Jr NTR feature in new celebratory poster on Ugadi

Marking the festival of Ugadi, the makers of RRR aka Ranam Roudram Rudhiram treated their fans to a new poster of the film’s two leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR team took to their Twitter handle to share a festive new poster of the actors and wrote, “Wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead”.

Judging by the new poster of RRR, it looks like a still from a song of celebration in which the protagonists are seen sharing their joyous moments with others.

Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the plot for this SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively, Ajay Devgn is seen as a powerful character, who trains them to battle against the Britishers in this fictional tale.

Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson are portraying other major roles in the movie. RRR has MM Keeravani on board for music, and KK Senthil Kumar is the cinematographer for this actioner.



According to industry sources, RRR has already done a staggering theatrical business for different areas of India. While Pen Studios of Dr. Jayantilal Gada acquired the theatrical distribution rights for the film’s Hindi markets, Tamil production house Lyca Productions is holding the theatrical distribution rights of Tamil Nadu.

RRR will release on October 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.