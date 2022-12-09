RRR receives biggest boost yet for Oscars chances after being named among National Board of Review’s 10 best films of 2022

In a major boost for its Oscar hopes, director SS Rajamouli’s historical epic RRR has been named as one of the year’s 10 best films by the National Board of Review. The NBR’s annual awards are seen as an accurate predictor for Oscars success.
Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR became a cult hit in the West after landing on streaming earlier this year. The film was a big box office success in India, but wasn’t selected as the country’s official entry to the Academy Awards. However, in recent months, RRR has emerged as something of a frontrunner thanks to a concentrated campaign with Rajamouli as its face.
All but three films that topped the NBR’s annual top 10 list have failed to secure a Best Picture nod at the Oscars. This year’s best film, according to the organisation, is the action sequel Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski.
Here is the top 10:
Top Gun: Maverick
Aftersun
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Till
The Woman King
Women Talking
Here’s a list of the other major winners:
Best Director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Breakthrough Performance: Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Breakthrough Performance: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Best Directorial Debut: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Best International Film: Close, from Belgium
Best Documentary: Sr.
Best Ensemble: Women Talking
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
NBR Freedom of Expression Awards: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and Argentina, 1985
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12. The nominations will be announced on January 24.