RRR receives biggest boost yet for Oscars chances after being named among National Board of Review’s 10 best films of 2022

In a major boost for its Oscar hopes, director SS Rajamouli’s historical epic RRR has been named as one of the year’s 10 best films by the National Board of Review. The NBR’s annual awards are seen as an accurate predictor for Oscars success.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR became a cult hit in the West after landing on streaming earlier this year. The film was a big box office success in India, but wasn’t selected as the country’s official entry to the Academy Awards. However, in recent months, RRR has emerged as something of a frontrunner thanks to a concentrated campaign with Rajamouli as its face.

All but three films that topped the NBR’s annual top 10 list have failed to secure a Best Picture nod at the Oscars. This year’s best film, according to the organisation, is the action sequel Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Here is the top 10:

Top Gun: Maverick

Aftersun

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Till

The Woman King

Women Talking

Here’s a list of the other major winners:

Best Director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance: Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Breakthrough Performance: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best International Film: Close, from Belgium

Best Documentary: Sr.

Best Ensemble: Women Talking

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and Argentina, 1985

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12. The nominations will be announced on January 24.