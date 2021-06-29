SS Rajamouli’s RRR shoot ‘moving at rapid pace’, only 2 songs left to shoot

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is close to completion and is expected to release on its scheduled date, October 13. The team, which resumed filming on June 21 in Hyderabad, has just two songs left to shoot. The makers on Tuesday also announced that lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, have completed their dubbing portions in two languages.

DVV Entertainments, the production house of RRR, took to social media to announce the news with a poster. In the poster, Tarak and Charan are on a bike, sharing a lighthearted moment during their journey.

“Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon,” the makers captioned the image.

Alia Bhatt will play the love interest of Charan’s Alluri Sita Ramaraju. She will join the sets in July for the remaining songs. The schedule will be wrapped up by mid-August.

While Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson play the role of antagonists, RRR also stars Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Produced by DVV Danayya, the film is a fictional revolutionary tale set in the pre-independence era of India. MM Keeravani handles the music, and KK Senthil Kumar is the cinematographer for the project.