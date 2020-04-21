RRR director SS Rajamouli: Ram Charan and Jr NTR took to their roles like fish to water

SS Rajamouli shares an interesting tidbit about RRR SS Rajamouli shares an interesting tidbit about RRR

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Tuesday shared an interesting tidbit about working with two top stars of the Telugu film industry in his upcoming movie. His film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which is popularly known as RRR, has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

“I’ve worked with Tarak and Charan before and we delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. The catch here was that they belonged to traditionally rival film families. The advantage I had was that they are close friends in real life. When I put the idea across, it didn’t even take them a minute to say yes,” Rajamouli said in a statement.

“Before we went to shoot, we did character designing sessions. We sketched out their characterisations to the minutest detail. They took to their roles like fish to water,” added the Baahubali director.

It is noteworthy that SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR started their respective careers with Student No.1 in 2001. The duo collaborated again for Simhadri (2003) and Yamadonga (2007). All three movies were a huge success at the box office.

Rajamouli also gave Ram Charan his first major break as a lead actor with Magadheera in 2009.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is set in the backdrop of 1920 British India. The movie is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Even as the movie is inspired by historical figures, RRR is a work of fiction.

RRR also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt, British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the movie will open in cinemas on January 8, 2021.

