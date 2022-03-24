scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
RRR movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Ram Charan and Jr NTR film expected to have thunderous opening at box office

RRR film release, movie reviews live, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt starrer RRR film reviews out: Ram Charan and Jr NTR play revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 24, 2022 7:44:15 pm
RRR movie, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia BhattRRR movie review: RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited magnum opus RRR is all set to hit theatres on March 25. The period drama brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

If the buzz is anything to go by, then RRR is set to create a new opening day box office record this Friday. “I am expecting around Rs 150 crore gross opening from all languages, just in India,” Girish Johar, film producer and trade expert told indianexpress.com.

RRR director SS Rajamouli on how Jr NTR, Ram Charan have grown as actors: 'They didn't know how to pick scripts, how films worked before'

As per reports, the budget of RRR has exceeded the budget of SS Rajamouli’s last film Baahubali: The Conclusion by at least Rs 100 crore. Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani told reporters, “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices.”

The excitement is high among the team of RRR too. Jr NTR, who’s previously collaborated with SS Rajamouli in Student No 1 (2001), Simhadri (2003) and Yamadonga (2007), said, “This movie will be an emotional rollercoaster. There will be times when you’ll hold onto your seats, wanting to pull it out, rip it apart. You’ll laugh, cry, you’ll be many things!”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about RRR.

19:44 (IST)24 Mar 2022
Here's how much RRR has made in advance bookings

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “RRR shows a lot of promise to entertain millions of cinema enthusiasts across India and has been amongst the most-awaited movies post the pandemic, with BookMyShow selling close to 1.7 million advance tickets for the film. Naturally, the advance sales for the film are being led by Telugu-dominated markets in South India with sales in these markets opening earlier than others nationally. We expect a strong pick-up in other markets over today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) as well. Given that RRR is a standalone release for the week, we believe that it will shore up significant box office collections.

Interestingly, tickets for the Hindi version of the film are selling faster than other South Indian languages including Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Cinephiles across Hyderabad, Ongole, Bengaluru, Chennai amongst others have been the first to get their tickets early on and as we go ahead, we expect significant contribution from Tier 2 and 3 cities as well.

19:29 (IST)24 Mar 2022
RRR to have earth-shattering opening at box office

RRR is likely to beat the opening collection of SS Rajamouli's previous epic, Baahubali 2.  Baahubali 2 had set a new box office benchmark for Indian cinema and it remains unbeaten even six years later. If the buzz is anything to go by, then RRR is set to create a whole new opening record this Friday. “I am expecting around Rs 150 crore gross opening from all languages, all formats, just in India,” said Girish Johar, producer and business trade expert.
Read full story here

19:12 (IST)24 Mar 2022
Prithviraj sends his wishes to RRR team
19:01 (IST)24 Mar 2022
Sai Dharam Tej wishes RRR team all the best, 'You've set the bar really high'

In a conversation with Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan revealed how his friendship with RRR co-star Jr NTR began. He said, “We have been friends for a very long time. It all started when we played a celebrity cricket match.”

“We have been good friends, and there is nothing to hide. But RRR has brought us together and helped us understand our comfort level as actors. Charan has a crazy intensity in him. He is not an open book, and you want to explore him. He is very closed. I might call him an introvert. You just need to break into that comfort zone or that shield that he has. And when you get in, then you understand this guy. I was one of the very few people who could break that (shield). I know who he is as a person,” Jr NTR added.

