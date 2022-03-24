RRR movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Ram Charan and Jr NTR film expected to have thunderous opening at box office

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited magnum opus RRR is all set to hit theatres on March 25. The period drama brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

If the buzz is anything to go by, then RRR is set to create a new opening day box office record this Friday. “I am expecting around Rs 150 crore gross opening from all languages, just in India,” Girish Johar, film producer and trade expert told indianexpress.com.

As per reports, the budget of RRR has exceeded the budget of SS Rajamouli’s last film Baahubali: The Conclusion by at least Rs 100 crore. Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani told reporters, “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices.”

The excitement is high among the team of RRR too. Jr NTR, who’s previously collaborated with SS Rajamouli in Student No 1 (2001), Simhadri (2003) and Yamadonga (2007), said, “This movie will be an emotional rollercoaster. There will be times when you’ll hold onto your seats, wanting to pull it out, rip it apart. You’ll laugh, cry, you’ll be many things!”