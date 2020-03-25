RRR motion poster: Alia Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma and others heap praise on SS Rajamouli film

Celebrities laud Ram Charan and Jr NTR film RRR. Celebrities laud Ram Charan and Jr NTR film RRR.

Amid coronavirus pandemic and 21 days lockdown, SS Rajamouli treated his fans to the title announcement and motion poster of his much-awaited film RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Ever since the logo, motion poster and title launch, celebrities have not been able to keep their calm. Actors such as Sudheer Babu, Akhil Akkineni and others are in awe of the motion poster.

Ram Charan tweeted, “When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you’ll have!”

Alia Bhatt, who makes her Tollywood debut with RRR, wrote on Twitter, “It’s the power of opposing forces, of fire and water.”

“Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy… to present the title logo of #RRR!!!” SS Rajamouli shared via Twitter.

Ram Gopal Varma thanked SS Rajamouli for reminding him ‘to look forward to upcoming better things in life’. “Hey @ssrajamouli, in the times of constant depressing news,thank u very much for reminding us to look forward to upcoming better things in life,” Varma tweeted.

Akhil Akkineni shared on Twitter, “Finally something to lift our spirits.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted, “This is so bloody brilliant. Expected nothing less.”

Upasana Konidela congratulated the team of RRR and said, “It’s unbelievable.”

Praising the film’s poster, Sudheer Babu wrote on Twitter, “Take a breath… something breath-taking is coming our way.”

Gopichand Malineni tweeted, “Excellent… eagerly waiting.”

“Happy #GudiPadwa everyone…When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you’ll have!” Ajay Devgn, who plays a pivotal role in RRR, said via Twitter.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will release on January 8, 2021.

