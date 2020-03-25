RRR motion poster: SS Rajamouli-Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s movie looks epic

RRR will release on January 8, 2021 RRR will release on January 8, 2021

It seems finally director SS Rajamouli took some pity on his fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of his next directorial venture RRR, which is a multi-starrer. It has Tollywood’s most celebrated A-listers Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the lead roles, no less.

On the occasion of Ugadi, Rajamouli unveiled the motion poster revealing the title, which so far was called RRR. “Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy… to present the title logo of #RRR!!! (sic),” the Baahubali maker posted on his Twitter account.

In the motion poster, the lead actors represent two different forces of nature. While Ram Charan represents fire, Jr NTR is water.

The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The title for Hindi version is Rise Roar Revolt. The movie will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, RRR was announced as the working title in March 2018. However, due to popular demand from trade and fans, the filmmakers have decided to retain it as the common title across languages.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is set in the backdrop of 1920 British India. The movie is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their characters will be played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Even as the movie is inspired by historical figures, RRR is a work of fiction.

Rajamouli’s movie has reimagined the formative years of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The fact that there were no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes, has given Rajamouli and his father KV Vijayendra Prasad full creative freedom to exploit the historical blindspot.

SS Rajamouli earlier had said that the revolt led by these tribal leaders in their homeland were well-documented. And the movies that have been made on them so far begins from these leaders returning to their homes. “My movie ends when they go back to their homelands,” the director had noted earlier.

RRR has a huge supporting star cast, including some international actors. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt, British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson, Irish actor Alison Doody have played key roles in the movie.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the movie will open in cinemas on January 8, 2021.

