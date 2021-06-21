RRR makers resume shooting post lockdown 2.0, Ram Charan, Jr NTR join the sets

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim and actor Ram Charan on the sets of RRR. (Photo: Twitter/AalimHakim)

After the lockdown came to an end in Telangana on Saturday, film shootings have resumed in the state. Recently, the team of Nithiin’s Maestro wrapped up its filming in Hyderabad, while Adivi Sesh’s Major will commence its production in July. On the other hand, the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR began on Monday in Hyderabad.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim mentioned on Twitter that the shoot of RRR has resumed. Sharing a photo of himself and Ram Charan, he wrote, “Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.”

Ram Charan, who plays Alluri Sita Ramaraju in RRR, took to his Instagram stories and shared the same picture. “#RRR begins post lockdown 2.0,” he captioned it.

According to a source, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR joined the sets on Monday. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will join the sets of RRR in July. The shoot is expected to be completed by mid-August.

DVV Dannayya is bankrolling the project under the DVV Entertainments banner. RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

Interestingly, the makers have already sold the digital and satellite rights of RRR. While the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR. Coming to satellite rights, the Zee Network holds the rights of the Hindi version of RRR, while the Star India network owns the rights of the film’s Telugu Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Pen Marudhar will be distributors of RRR across North India.