RRR logo and poster launch LIVE UPDATES

During the complete lockdown of the country amid coronavirus pandemic, the film industry is trying to keep people entertained. The makers of magnum opus RRR will today release the title logo and motion poster of the SS Rajamouli directorial.

RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn who will make their Tollywood debut with the movie. Olivia Morris and Alison Doody will be seen essaying pivotal roles in RRR

Filmmaker Rajamouli made the announcement about the logo and motion poster launch, but he also requested fans to not go overboard in their celebrations. “Stay Home… Stay Safe…Stay Online… Get Thrilled…NO PRINTS and FLEXIS… A HUMBLE REQUEST!” he wrote on Twitter.

Rajamouli added, “It’s a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone’s spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home.”

RRR is scheduled to hit screens on January 8, 2021.