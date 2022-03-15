scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Must Read

RRR: Jr NTR calls SS Rajamouli a ‘monster’, watch video

SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt in significant roles. In a recent chat, Jr NTR and Ram Charan spoke about working the Baahubali director.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022 7:50:43 pm
Jr NTR RRRSS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR is set to hit screens on March 25. (Photo: Jr NTR/Instagram)

Telugu actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli are busy promoting their upcoming film RRR which is all set to finally hit theatres on March 25. In a recent free-flowing chat with Bhuvan Bam, the trio let their guard down as Jr NTR called Rajamouli a “monster” and the director could not help but call Tarak “the devil”.

Ever since the release of the song “Naacho Naacho”, the precise synchronisation of Tarak and Charan’s dance steps became a big talking point. During the chat, Tarak recalled filming the song and said, ‘He (Rajamouli) was a monster. Naacho Naacho’s timing is his thing.”

The actor added, “Voh jo perfection ka keeda hai na, voh poora upar chadh gaya hai. Nikalta bhi nahi ab. Ab voh niklega bhi nahi, there is no medicine for it. (The need for perfection has gone up in his head. There is no cure for it).”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In response, SS Rajamouli shared a Telugu saying – Someone who has jaundice, sees the world with a yellow filter. The filmmaker added, “He (Jr NTR) is the devil himself so I look like a monster to him. I am a sadhu (saint). I’m a very nice person.”

In Premium |Pushpa The Rise, KGF, RRR: As South India emerges as the new centre of tentpole movies, what is ailing Bollywood?

Further in the conversation, Bhuvan Bam’s Titu Mama asked Jr NTR about three things that are needed to act in a Rajamouli film. “Vision, honesty, acting,” said the Simhadri actor. The Baahubali director then jumped in and hilariously added, “Horse riding, sword fighting, body building, gymnastics, acting, dates for the next 5-6 years. It’s quite easy.”

Also starring Alia Bhatt, RRR will release in cinemas in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon
Vicky Kaushal, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement