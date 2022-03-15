RRR: Jr NTR calls SS Rajamouli a ‘monster’, watch video

Telugu actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli are busy promoting their upcoming film RRR which is all set to finally hit theatres on March 25. In a recent free-flowing chat with Bhuvan Bam, the trio let their guard down as Jr NTR called Rajamouli a “monster” and the director could not help but call Tarak “the devil”.

Ever since the release of the song “Naacho Naacho”, the precise synchronisation of Tarak and Charan’s dance steps became a big talking point. During the chat, Tarak recalled filming the song and said, ‘He (Rajamouli) was a monster. Naacho Naacho’s timing is his thing.”

The actor added, “Voh jo perfection ka keeda hai na, voh poora upar chadh gaya hai. Nikalta bhi nahi ab. Ab voh niklega bhi nahi, there is no medicine for it. (The need for perfection has gone up in his head. There is no cure for it).”

In response, SS Rajamouli shared a Telugu saying – Someone who has jaundice, sees the world with a yellow filter. The filmmaker added, “He (Jr NTR) is the devil himself so I look like a monster to him. I am a sadhu (saint). I’m a very nice person.”

Further in the conversation, Bhuvan Bam’s Titu Mama asked Jr NTR about three things that are needed to act in a Rajamouli film. “Vision, honesty, acting,” said the Simhadri actor. The Baahubali director then jumped in and hilariously added, “Horse riding, sword fighting, body building, gymnastics, acting, dates for the next 5-6 years. It’s quite easy.”

Also starring Alia Bhatt, RRR will release in cinemas in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.