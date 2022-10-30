scorecardresearch
RRR Japan box office: SS Rajamouli’s epic shatters more records, earns top spot for highest 1st week collections for Indian film

RRR was screened in 209 screens and 31 IMAX screens in Japan across 44 cities and prefectures, which was the biggest release for an Indian film in the country. 

rrrRRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles, continues to mint money months after its release in March. The film is now racking up the numbers in Japan after crossing Rs 1000 crore milestone worldwide and earning 14.5 million dollars in North America online. The historical drama was screened in 209 screens and 31 IMAX screens in Japan across 44 cities and prefectures, which was the biggest release for an Indian film in the country.

In a week, RRR collected JPY73 million (Rs 4 crore), according to Variety, earning the top spot for the highest first week collections for an Indian film in Japan. The film opened at No. 10 and the top nine films were all local Japanese films. RRR emerged as the highest grossing foreign film of the week, ahead of The Bad Guys, Spencer and Jurassic World Dominion.

Meanwhile, Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, continues to be the highest-grossing film in Japan, with a box office collection of JPY400 million (Rs 22 crore). The film was released in cinemas and on limited screens and ran for a year. Other high-grossing films in Japan include SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Sridevi’s English Vinglish, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, Dangal, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

RRR has also become a phenomenon for the West, with many acclaimed filmmakers like James Gunn and Scott Derrickson praising the film. The film got its own Honest Trailer and Pitch Meeting, a first for an Indian film too.

RRR tells the story of two freedom fighters and friends — Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem who fight side by side against the British for a common cause. The film recently won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. It was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

