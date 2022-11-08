scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

RRR continues its dream run at Japanese box office as it overtakes Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots record. Can it beat Rajinikanth’s Muthu?

RRR's strong performance in Japan has added to its total global collection, which now reportedly stands at over Rs 1200 crore.

RRR movieRam Charan and Jr NTR in RRR.

Filmmaker director SS Rajamouli’s big media push in Japan for his latest blockbuster RRR seems to be paying off. The film is said to have found a lot of takers as over 1.2 lakh people have watched the movie in cinemas across Japan in the last 17 days. “The Rage of #RRRMovie’s Run at Japan’s Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation. We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days) (sic),” posted the film’s official Twitter handle.

The film so far has collected JPY 185 million (about Rs 10.3 crores) in its theatrical collection in three weekss, overtaking Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million). This film is emerging as Rajamouli’s second consecutive hit in Japan after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The final part of the two-part epic ran for over 100 days at the cinemas in Japan, grossing JPY 300 million. However, it failed to surpass the collection record held by Superstar Rajinikanth’s Muthu. The 1995 film, directed by K. S. Ravikumar, remains the biggest earner among the Indian films in Japan with JYP 400 million.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she speaks about battling myositis: ‘I’m in a difficult position, I hope to survive this’

RRR’s strong performance in Japan has added to its total global collection, which now reportedly stands at over Rs 1200 crore.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR is set against the background of the height of British rule in India. The film, modelled on two real-life Telugu tribal leaders, narrates a fictional account of a revolt against British rule. The film has become a sensation in the US with many influential members of the fraternity openly endorsing the film since its release on Netflix earlier this year. It has also become a fan favourite for many in the upcoming Oscar season. The filmmakers have submitted the film at the Academy Awards in all popular categories.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:11:15 pm
Next Story

When Lisa Ray ditched the wig and ‘went all bald’ to a public event: ‘Most liberating thing I’d ever done’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement