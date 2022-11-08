RRR continues its dream run at Japanese box office as it overtakes Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots record. Can it beat Rajinikanth’s Muthu?

Filmmaker director SS Rajamouli’s big media push in Japan for his latest blockbuster RRR seems to be paying off. The film is said to have found a lot of takers as over 1.2 lakh people have watched the movie in cinemas across Japan in the last 17 days. “The Rage of #RRRMovie’s Run at Japan’s Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation. We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days) (sic),” posted the film’s official Twitter handle.

The film so far has collected JPY 185 million (about Rs 10.3 crores) in its theatrical collection in three weekss, overtaking Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million). This film is emerging as Rajamouli’s second consecutive hit in Japan after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The final part of the two-part epic ran for over 100 days at the cinemas in Japan, grossing JPY 300 million. However, it failed to surpass the collection record held by Superstar Rajinikanth’s Muthu. The 1995 film, directed by K. S. Ravikumar, remains the biggest earner among the Indian films in Japan with JYP 400 million.

RRR’s strong performance in Japan has added to its total global collection, which now reportedly stands at over Rs 1200 crore.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR is set against the background of the height of British rule in India. The film, modelled on two real-life Telugu tribal leaders, narrates a fictional account of a revolt against British rule. The film has become a sensation in the US with many influential members of the fraternity openly endorsing the film since its release on Netflix earlier this year. It has also become a fan favourite for many in the upcoming Oscar season. The filmmakers have submitted the film at the Academy Awards in all popular categories.