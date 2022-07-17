scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

RRR impresses Doctor Strange director: ‘Awesomely outrageous roller-coaster of a movie’

RRR is doing wonders in the US ever since it had its digital release on Netflix. And its ever increasing global fanbase includes many creative people from Hollywood too.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 10:40:35 am
SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR rrrSS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets of RRR. (Photo: Instagram/RRR)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR refuses to slow down internationally. Adding his name from the Marvel family into its list of growing fans is Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson, known for directing Doctor Strange (2016), The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) and the critically acclaimed Ethan Hawke-starrer The Black Phone (2022).

Lauding the movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Scott Derrickson shared a gif from RRR on Twitter and wrote, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

The official  Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment requoted Derrickson and replied, “From the director of Doctor Strange. Thank you Scott :) #RRRMovie.”

Also read |SS Rajamouli says he tries to be ‘calm’ about RRR success, but internally he will be ‘dancing’

Derrickson is the latest to appreciate the period drama, who’s been associated with the Marvel Studios’ creative team. Last week, Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts couldn’t stop gushing after watching RRR.

Also read |Best and worst Hindi films of 2022 so far: Can you guess top three?

RRR is doing wonders in the US ever since it had its digital release on Netflix. And its ever increasing global fans include many creative people who’ve collaborated on films by Marvel and DC.

With a 91 per cent critics rating, and 94 per cent audience rating, RRR has also been included in Rotten Tomatoes’ Best Films of 2022 list. It was also ranked second in the list of best films at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022, beating the likes of The Batman and Top Gun Maverick.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina CallingPremium
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina Calling
More on RRR |Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda calls out Resul Pookutty’s ‘gay love story’ comment on RRR: ‘Is that a bad thing?’

RRR is set in pre-independent India, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan playing revolutionaries. It hit screens on March 25 this year.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina birthday photos
Inside Katrina Kaif’s fun Maldives birthday; Vicky Kaushal dedicates a song for the actor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement