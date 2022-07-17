RRR impresses Doctor Strange director: ‘Awesomely outrageous roller-coaster of a movie’

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR refuses to slow down internationally. Adding his name from the Marvel family into its list of growing fans is Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson, known for directing Doctor Strange (2016), The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) and the critically acclaimed Ethan Hawke-starrer The Black Phone (2022).

Lauding the movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Scott Derrickson shared a gif from RRR on Twitter and wrote, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

The official Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment requoted Derrickson and replied, “From the director of Doctor Strange. Thank you Scott :) #RRRMovie.”

Derrickson is the latest to appreciate the period drama, who’s been associated with the Marvel Studios’ creative team. Last week, Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts couldn’t stop gushing after watching RRR.

RRR is doing wonders in the US ever since it had its digital release on Netflix. And its ever increasing global fans include many creative people who’ve collaborated on films by Marvel and DC.

With a 91 per cent critics rating, and 94 per cent audience rating, RRR has also been included in Rotten Tomatoes’ Best Films of 2022 list. It was also ranked second in the list of best films at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022, beating the likes of The Batman and Top Gun Maverick.

RRR is set in pre-independent India, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan playing revolutionaries. It hit screens on March 25 this year.