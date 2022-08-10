scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

RRR gets an Honest Trailer: ‘American movies would be 10 times better if Vin Diesel and The Rock could do Naatu Naatu’

SS Rajamouli's RRR got the Honest Trailer treatment, as its popularity among Americans achieves new heights.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 11:14:40 am
ram charan jr ntr rrr 1000 croreRRR is the second-biggest Indian film of 2022.

If there was any doubt remaining about the popularity of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the West, and the US in particular, the film has now got the Honest Trailers treatment. The humorous YouTube series from Screen Junkies makes tongue-in-cheek observations about popular films via a parody trailer, featuring a typical baritone voiceover.

The nearly six-minute long video described RRR — starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan — as “The year’s most eye-popping, crowd-pleasing spectacle that brings a joy to action filmmaking not seen since Stephen Chow and James Cameron.” After breaking box office records in India — RRR remains the year’s second-biggest film domestically — it captured the imagination of Americans with its inventive action sequences and culturally specific story.

Also read |RRR: SS Rajamouli’s epic tests the limits of believability, but nothing is as far-fetched as Ram Charan’s character arc

Soon enough, major publications began reviewing the film, which got high-profile endorsements from popular filmmakers such as Scott Derrickson and James Gunn, among others. “American movies would be 10 times better if Vin Diesel and The Rock could do this,” the Honest Trailer declared, highlighting RRR’s show-stopping “Naatu Naatu” dance-off.

The Honest Trailer also didn’t ignore the film’s homoerotic undertones. “Raju and Bheem get hot and wet together,” the voiceover noted at one point, and later wondered, “Am I watching propaganda right now?” He continued, “Whatever they’re selling to Indians, one message is clear to the entire world: seriously, f**k the British.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?
Read more |How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Fans appreciated the new coverage. “Couldn’t stop laughing even at the end, great to see an Indian movie gets honest trailer. RRR is true art,” one comment read. Another person commented, “Yes! Put it out there, the more the better. Its a fantastic peace of cinema – funny, gripping, emotional, with a great song and one of the best friendship portrayals of all time. And yes, closer to the end it becomes super absurd and over the top… Which only makes it better!”

Rajamouli credited Netflix for having introduced the film to American audiences, but said in a recent interaction with Joe and Anthony Russo that he is ‘angry’ with the streamer for having released on the Hindi version of the film. The other versions — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam — are available on ZEE5.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:14:40 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement