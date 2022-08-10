RRR gets an Honest Trailer: ‘American movies would be 10 times better if Vin Diesel and The Rock could do Naatu Naatu’

If there was any doubt remaining about the popularity of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the West, and the US in particular, the film has now got the Honest Trailers treatment. The humorous YouTube series from Screen Junkies makes tongue-in-cheek observations about popular films via a parody trailer, featuring a typical baritone voiceover.

The nearly six-minute long video described RRR — starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan — as “The year’s most eye-popping, crowd-pleasing spectacle that brings a joy to action filmmaking not seen since Stephen Chow and James Cameron.” After breaking box office records in India — RRR remains the year’s second-biggest film domestically — it captured the imagination of Americans with its inventive action sequences and culturally specific story.

Soon enough, major publications began reviewing the film, which got high-profile endorsements from popular filmmakers such as Scott Derrickson and James Gunn, among others. “American movies would be 10 times better if Vin Diesel and The Rock could do this,” the Honest Trailer declared, highlighting RRR’s show-stopping “Naatu Naatu” dance-off.

The Honest Trailer also didn’t ignore the film’s homoerotic undertones. “Raju and Bheem get hot and wet together,” the voiceover noted at one point, and later wondered, “Am I watching propaganda right now?” He continued, “Whatever they’re selling to Indians, one message is clear to the entire world: seriously, f**k the British.”

Fans appreciated the new coverage. “Couldn’t stop laughing even at the end, great to see an Indian movie gets honest trailer. RRR is true art,” one comment read. Another person commented, “Yes! Put it out there, the more the better. Its a fantastic peace of cinema – funny, gripping, emotional, with a great song and one of the best friendship portrayals of all time. And yes, closer to the end it becomes super absurd and over the top… Which only makes it better!”

Rajamouli credited Netflix for having introduced the film to American audiences, but said in a recent interaction with Joe and Anthony Russo that he is ‘angry’ with the streamer for having released on the Hindi version of the film. The other versions — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam — are available on ZEE5.