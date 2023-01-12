scorecardresearch
RRR actor Olivia Morris silent over Golden Globes’ win even as Alia Bhatt gets trolled: ‘Loved her in Naatu Naatu’

Olivia Morris played Jr NTR's love interest Jenny in the SS Rajamouli movie. Fans have flooded the actor's social media, urging her to react to RRR's recent Golden Globes win.

alia bhattStills of Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris from RRR.
After SS Rajamouli directorial RRR won the prestigious Golden Globes for the song Naatu Naatu, the team, the Indian industry and their fans have been flooding the internet with love and good wishes. However, one actor’s apparent silence over the win has been something of a mystery to fans of RRR.

Olivia Morris, who played the ‘love interest’ of Jr NTR in the Indian epic, has not shared anything on her social media regarding the film’s win. Her absence from the celebration has prompted many users to head over to her Instagram page and make their feelings known under her latest post, which was nearly a week ago.

olivia morris (Photo: Olivia Morris/Instagram)

Under one of her posted images, a fan wrote, “RRR has won Golden globe in your song. Waiting for you to post about it.” Another mentioned, “Congratulations Olivia, our dear Jenny for the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu!! We love you in the song!” Yet another comment read, “Hy we are waiting for your response about.. rrr.. award 👏 plz react…” “Congratulations ma’am! You are lead actress of RRR,” read another comment. However, Olivia has still not responded to the win on her social media.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was seen making a cameo in RRR, has been sharing every little praise regarding the movie on her Instagram story. But a section of audience were not pretty happy with how some publications mentioned RRR as Alia’s film. Soon, the trolling began, which was not directed so much at the media, but at the actor herself.

Also Read |PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan congratulate RRR team for Naatu Naatu’s win at Golden Globes: ‘This has made every Indian proud’

RRR has been helmed by SS Rajamouli, and is currently winning praise globally for its direction, songs, performances and action sequences. The movie has also been submitted to the Academy for an Oscar nomination under the categories of Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor among others.

