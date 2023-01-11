RRR at Oscars: How does Naatu Naatu’s win at Golden Globes impact chances of SS Rajamouli’s film at Academy Awards

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR commenced its awards season run weeks ago, but it was at Wednesday’s Golden Globes that it received its most visible American honour yet. The historical epic won the Globe for Best Original Song, putting composer MM Keeravani straight into the history books. And although the film couldn’t make it two for two — it was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category — it gave its Oscar chances a major boost.

Nominations for the Academy Awards are yet to close, which means that voters still have the chance to watch the film before finalising their ballots. The nominations will be announced later this month, on January 24.

Screenings are ramping up for Academy voters, as the deadline approaches. Just a couple of days ago, the core team of Rajamouli and his stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, attended a sold-out screening at Hollywood’s iconic Chinese Theatre. Like the last time, members of the audience got up from their seats and danced in front of the screen during the “Naatu Naatu” song sequence.

RRR has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming Oscars, and a win at the Globes will certainly shine a spotlight on both the film and Keeravani’s dance number. Sadly, this was the only below-the-line category that the film advanced in, which means that even though it can’t win in categories such as Best Visual Effects or Best International Film — remember, it wasn’t selected as India’s official entry in this category — it still has a chance of scoring nods in the more prestigious Best Picture and Best Director categories.

At this point, the game plan should be to capitalise on the already impressive hype and get as many voters to experience the film on the big screen as possible.

While the Globes are an important precursor event to the Oscars, the film’s real chances at winning will only be gauged once the guild awards are handed out. So, for instance, if the Producers Guild recognises it, or if the Directors Guild honours Rajamouli, it will be a sign that the voting bodies with maximum influence in those categories have acknowledged and applauded the film.

The Producers Guild nominations will be announced on January 12, and the Directors Guild nods will be announced today.

Previously, Rajamouli won the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director, and in perhaps its biggest indicator for future Oscars success, was named among the year’s 10 best films by the National Board of Review.

Here is a list of all the major accolades that the movie has picked up so far (some are still pending) –

Atlanta Film Critics Circle –

Best International Feature – Won

Austin Film Critics Association –

Best Director – Pending, Best International Film – Pending

Best Film Editing – A Sreekar Prasad – Pending

Best Score – MM Keeravani – Pending

Best Stunt Coordinator – Nick Powell – Pending

Boston Society of Film Critics –

Best Original Score – MM Keeravani – Won

Chicago Film Critics Association –

Best Director – SS Rajamouli – Nominated

Best Original Score – MM Keeravani – Nominated

Best Foreign Language Film – Nominated

Best Use of Visual Effects – Nominated

Critics’ Choice Movie Awards –

Best Picture – Pending

Best Director – SS Rajamouli – Pending

Best Song – “Naatu Naatu” – Pending

Best Visual Effects – Pending

Best Foreign Language Film – Pending

Golden Globe Awards –

Best Original Song – MM Keeravani – Won

Best Non-English Language Film – Nominated

London Film Critics’ Circle –

Foreign Language Film of the Year – Pending

Technical Achievement AwarD – Nick Powell – Pending

Los Angeles Film Critics Association –

Best Director – SS Rajamouli – Runner-up

Best Music – MM Keeravani – Won

National Board of Review –

Top Ten Films – Won

New York Film Critics Circle –

Best Director – SS Rajamouli – Won

Satellite Awards –

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical – Pending

Best Art Direction and Production Design – Sabu Cyril – Pending

Best Original Song – “Naatu Naatu” – Pending

Best Sound (Editing and Mixing) – Raghunath Kemisetty, Boloy Kumar Doloi & Rahul Karpe – Pending

Best Visual Effects – V Srinivas Mohan – Pending

Saturn Awards –

Best International Film – DVV Entertainment – Won

Best Action or Adventure Film – Nominated

Best Director – SS Rajamouli – Nominated